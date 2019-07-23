'Happy to get through unscathed': Tough championships

TOUGH RACE: Kyron Bacon competing in the Australian Off-Road Championship round in Kyogle at the weekend.

TOUGH RACE: Kyron Bacon competing in the Australian Off-Road Championship round in Kyogle at the weekend. John Pearson Media

KYRON Bacon, Billy Hargy, Blake Hollis and Riley McGillivray were among the winners at the Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship round at Kyogle.

Hollis maintained his unbeaten record in the J4 class for 13-15 years junior riders on his YZ250FX.

He splits his time between off road and motocross and enjoys the challenge of both discipline's but excels when the going gets tough in the bush.

Local rider Will Dennett came second in the J3 class behind McGillivray.

In other races, Josh Green entered the weekend under an injury cloud after sustaining a wrist injury at the Hattah Desert race just a couple of weeks ago.

The hard jarring on the rocky terrain wasn't doing Green's wrist any favours but he gritted his teeth and soldiered on all weekend to keep his championship aspirations alive.

He finished fourth outright on both days riding his Yamaha WR450F and second in the E2 (450cc) class.

He sits second in class after six rounds, some 18 points behind series leader, Daniel Milner. With a few weeks break leading into the next round, it will give Green valuable time for his wrist to recover and hit the second half of the championship at full strength.

"The weekend was tough, so I was happy to get through unscathed and earn some good points towards the championship,” Green said.

"Riding on a softer surface like sand would have been much easier on my wrist than a course littered with rocks but that's what off road is about, and I just had to get through as best I could.”