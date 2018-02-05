Happy ending for echidna trapped in pool filter

Wires logo Photo Contributed Contributed

SWIMMING pools and water troughs can be a death trap for wildlife; if they fall in they can't get out.

They will swim trying to find a way out or something to hang onto.

January 30 was a hot day and this echidna would have been looking for a drink of water when it came across a swimming pool.

Sadly it fell in and unable to get out it swam till it found the pool skimmer box. Was that the way out? Sadly it was not and once in, the echidna was stuck.

This echidna was lucky, as soon as it was noticed by the property owner and he realised he would not be able to free the animal without help he contacted WIRES.

WIRES volunteer Merryn arrived on site and with the help of the property owner managed to free the echidna, not an easy task considering the spines.

The unfortunate animal was brought into care as it had obviously been in the water for extended time.

If you have been in water for a long time your skin goes white and wrinkly, and that is what this echidna's skin looked like.

After two days of rest and recreation plus a good feed, the echidna was feeling much better and released back on the property where it had come from. Echidnas have a very good memory; it is highly unlikely that it will make the same mistake of looking for a drink from the pool again.

Please remember that any container of water can be deadly for our wildlife, especially during the hot summer months. Sadly a huge amount of animals are found in swimming pools or water troughs unable to get out.

If you have a swimming pool or water trough on your property please check it regularly for any animals that may have fallen in, better still create an avenue of escape.

A thick weighted rope attached securely so it is hanging into the pool or water trough can provide a lifesaving escape for drowning animals and birds.

Most Australian land animals can swim, but only for so long before exhaustion sets in and they silently drown.