‘Happy crying’: Veronicas’ Jess engaged to musician

It is two Veronicas officially off the market with word Jess Origliasso is engaged to partner Kai Carlton.

The pop singer took to social media to announce the news, sharing a shot of a large diamond sparkler.

"Happy 1 year & THE REST OF MY LIFE with you @kaigodlike," she wrote. "I've been happy crying for 2 hours. I've never felt so full."

Jess from the Veronicas announced her engagement on Instagram.

Musician Carlton also shared the news on Instagram after popping the question at the iconic Joshua Tree in California.

"She said 'yes' and I'm the happiest mf alive. @jessicaveronica here's to a lifetime of love and memories. Thanks for being in my life."

Origliasso's twin sister, Lisa, married American actor Logan Huffman in November last year.

Jess has previously dated actor Ruby Rose and Smashing Pumpkins singer Billy Corgan.

She has been dating Kai for a year, having met through friends and celebrating the anniversary with a few days holiday at Joshua Tree.

Kai Carlton's Instagram announcement of his engagement to Jess Origliasso.

In June, Carlton addressed speculation about his gender, confirming he is "trans male" in an Instagram question and answer session in which he was asked why he participates in LGBTQI+ events.

"Maybe I just don't say it that much because I don't see a reason to really say it socially," he said. "But I'm a trans male, so that's why I am prideful."

Jess Origliasso.

