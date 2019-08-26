Happy Birthday to Alison's one year old lungs

Alison Battistuzzi's friendns and family celebarte the first birthday of her new lungs at her home in Yorklea.

ALISON Battistuzzi promised her 13 year old son Dominic she would play a game of football with him.

She isn't quite there yet but on Saturday she celebrated the one year birthday of her lungs.

"It was Dominic's suggestion,” Alison said.

"You have two birthdays, Mum, he said - one when you were born and one when you got your lungs.”

Alison said the double lung transplant she had at Prince Charles Hospital in Brisbane on August 28 last year has given her a second chance of life.

"I did it for myself of course, but in reality I didn't want Dominic to lose his mum,” she said.

Before the operation, she weighed a mere 38kg and couldn't even have a shower without running out of breath.

Dominic, Alison and Andrew Battistuzzi at their Yorklea home. Alison has Cystic Fibrosis and needs a lung transplant. Susanna Freymark

Having dealt with cystic fibrosis all her life, Alison had to carry an oxygen tank around with her.

Her husband Andrew did everything, she said.

Including the cooking, something Alison loves to do.

The Yorklea woman is now unrecognisable.

When she is shopping in Casino, and she says hello, people do a second take.

"People say I've changed,” Alison said.

She has and apart from the financial hardship of monthly visits to hospital, life is good.

On Saturday night, with friends and family who supported her through the nine month medical ordeal, she celebrated her new lungs.

She doesn't know about the donor except it was a child from Queensland.

Alison takes three anti-rejection tablets a day and will be on medication for the rest of her life.

"Look at me, my chest is covered in scars, I'm battered and bruised but I'm here,” she said.

Alison can walk the dog every day and she has started her own food business called Allycats Spices and Home-made Delights.

Cooking again is a joy and Alison sells her goods at local markets.

And very soon, she reckons she'll be able to have that game of football with her son.

Be a organ donor by opting in on your driving licence at www.service.nsw. gov.au/transaction/register -be-organ-donor