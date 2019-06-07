Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Memorial video played at service for McLeods
Breaking

HAPPENING NOW: Memorial for mum, four kids killed in crash

Carlie Walker
Blake Antrobus
by and
7th Jun 2019 6:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MEMORIAL is underway in Hervey Bay for four young children and their mother, killed in a crash near Kingaroy last month.

Hundreds of people have gathered at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre to remember Charmaine Harris McLeod, 35, and her children Aaleyn, 6, Matilda, 5, Wyatt, 4, and Zaidok, 2.

Pastor Naomi Oksanen from C3 Church is leading the ceremony.

A memorial is being held for the Hervey Bay mum and four young children killed in a crash near Kingaroy last month.
A memorial is being held for the Hervey Bay mum and four young children killed in a crash near Kingaroy last month.

Paying tribute to the lives of the family are Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, Kawungan State School Principal Mark Jones, Tracey Brewin from the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre and Pastor Ross Davie from Bayside Christian Church.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
crash fccommunity fcmemorial fraser coast hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Casino meatworks accident: Man's hand caught in chain

    premium_icon Casino meatworks accident: Man's hand caught in chain

    News PHOTOS: The Westpac rescue helicopter and paramedics were called to treat a man at the Casino meatworks.

    Kimberley Kampers is back and plans to double workforce

    premium_icon Kimberley Kampers is back and plans to double workforce

    Business New owners already anticipate expansion of their Ballina operations

    Buried treasure halts major school upgrade

    premium_icon Buried treasure halts major school upgrade

    Community "Back to the drawing board" after significant discovery

    TRAGIC: Pedestrian killed on Bruxner Hwy near Lismore

    TRAGIC: Pedestrian killed on Bruxner Hwy near Lismore

    News The incident happened about 9.30pm last night