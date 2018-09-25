Hanson’s new Aussie tour with a musical twist
US pop group Hanson - who went global with their catchy song 'MMMBop' - are coming back to Australia with another tour.
Fans Down Under will get to see them on their String Theory World Tour.
The group will be in Australia in February 2019, and will visit Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, the Gold Coast and Brisbane.
They have also announced a concert at the Sydney Opera House.
The brothers previously toured Australia in 2017 on their 25th Anniversary tour.
This time, their tour will include songs from across their music career reimagined for symphony orchestras.
Their String Theory double album is also set for release in November.
Hanson came together as a band in the same year as Silverchair, Blink 182, The Waifs and Wu-Tang Clan.
Their devoted fans fly all over the world to see their concerts - and the band is now starting to attract teenagers who were not even born when MMMBop was released.
MMMBop was released in 1997, and while a catchy radio tune, tells a different story about losing friends.
Zac told News Corp Australia in 2017: "When you are a kid, you are supposed to go to school, play outside and hang out with your friends.
"You don't spend your weekends playing gigs and the rest of the time rehearsing and writing songs and when you do something so out of the normal, you tend to alienate yourself. You're not supposed to be living your dream when you're six years old or 10 years old.
"MMMBop was a reflection of that dichotomy, what happens to those relationships when you follow your dreams."
Hanson 2019 Australian 'String Theory' Tour
Wednesday, February 27
Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Tickets: Chugg Entertainment
Monday, March 6
Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney
Tickets: Chugg Entertainment
Wednesday, March 6
Canberra Theatre, Canberra
Tickets: Chugg Entertainment
Friday, March 8
The Star, Gold Coast
Tickets: Chugg Entertainment
Saturday, March 9
QPAC, Brisbane
Tickets: Chugg Entertainment
Pre-sale begins 10am Thursday, September 27, and tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 2.