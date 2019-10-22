Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson wins support for dairy bill.
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson wins support for dairy bill.
Politics

Hanson milks Labor support for dairy bill

22nd Oct 2019 12:55 PM

Federal Labor will back Pauline Hanson's bid to set a base price for milk and install a mandatory code of conduct for dairy farmers and processors.

The One Nation leader put the bill to parliament last Wednesday, saying the processors and retailers were being "cold-hearted and cruel" and putting their profits ahead of the viability of dairy farms.

Labor MPs meeting in Canberra on Tuesday agreed to back the legislation.

Senator Hanson also won support from the opposition last week for an inquiry into the re-regulation of the industry, while the government fast-tracked a mandatory code of conduct to take effect in January rather than mid-2020.

More Stories

dairy farmers drought pauline hanson politics

Top Stories

    Lismore shooting, 'man in critical condition'

    premium_icon Lismore shooting, 'man in critical condition'

    News POLICE are investigating an incident where a Lismore man has been critically injured with a gunshot wound to the head.

    Fires continue to burn across region

    premium_icon Fires continue to burn across region

    News Firefighters are still working to control bushfires

    • 22nd Oct 2019 12:30 PM
    'One dry summer' away from water restrictions

    premium_icon 'One dry summer' away from water restrictions

    Council News What does 160 litres of water look like?