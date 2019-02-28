Hannah Cabinet fundraiser a success

COMMUNITY PROJECT: Geoff Hannah shows off The Hannah Cabinet to the public as part of a fundraising campaign to raise $1 million to 'bring the cabinet home' as part of the gallery's permanent collection.

THE campaign to raise a million dollars to 'bring The Hannah Cabinet home' has, so far, been a run away success with $650 000 already pledged from a small number of philanthropic sponsors.

Last November The Hannah Cabinet Acquisition team, led by locals Gaela Hurford and Brian Henry, began weekly viewings of the exquisite cabinet made by our own master craftsman, Geoffrey Hannah OAM. The committee's aim is to raise the money so the "decorative arts masterpiece" can remain in the region as part of the Lismore Regional Gallery's permanent collection.

So far, approaches to 16 individuals, organisations and foundations, including the state government, have yielded 16 bequests equalling more than two thirds of the goal.

Asked about the progress of the program, Mr Brian Henry said he was unsurprised.

"It's a magnet," he said.

"You only have to ask people to come and have a look at The Hannah Cabinet and they are gobsmacked. It sells itself."

The idea to bring the cabinet home was first conceived by Mr Hannah when the new regional gallery was announced. Mr Hannah had been personally financing the cabinet, which took six and a half years (5200 hours) to make, and had been on loan to The Bungendore Wood Works Gallery

Gaela Hurford came on board to help Mr Hannah and enlisted Mr Henry, a loyal wood-work student of Mr Hannah's. The couple then set up a small committee to purchase the cabinet by sponsoring many of its 140 drawers featuring 17 varieties of precious and semi- precious stones and in-laid timbers.

The drawers range in price from $5000 for the smaller drawers to $100 000 for one of the "magnificent" birds of prey drawers. The idea was to concentrate their effort on getting local business people to sponsor the drawers and give them til the end of the year to honour their pledges.

But, after a recent visit from the Deputy Premier, John Barilaro, the state government has also pledged to buy two of the most valuable drawers, equaling a grant of $250 000.

Mr Hannah was touched to discover his own family banded together to sponsor a $5000 Scottish Sycamore drawer to keep at least some of the cabinet in his name.

Edmond Capon OAM has described the cabinet as a "masterpiece and source of constant wonder" and surveys have now shown it has become a major attraction for our city, bringing visitors from all over the country and overseas.

Mr Hannah says he gets very emotional that the cabinet means so much to the community and is especially happy at the inspiration it provides to school children.

"It's a really heartfelt feeling that people feel this way about it and that it can be used as a draw card for Lismore," he said.

The cabinet can be seen every Wednesday at 10.30am and free talks for High School students can also be booked via Lismore Regional Gallery.