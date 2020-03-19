Hanks ‘not great’, says sister

Tom Hanks is battling coronavirus on the Gold Coast, where filming has been halted for director Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley biopic.

Tom Hanks' sister has revealed the quarantined actor is doing "not great, but OK" after he was diagnosed with coronavirus in Australia.

Sandra Hanks Benoiton spoke to her younger brother who is currently self-quarantining with his wife after testing positive for the bug while filming last Wednesday.

Ms Hanks Benoiton told DailyMail.com: "I have communicated with my brother. He's not great, but still OK.

"(Am I) shocked? No. He's an actor, not a god (but) medical care in Australia is good."

LIVE: Coronavirus updates as they happen

The Hollywood actor's sister and eldest sibling moved to Italy with her family in 2016 and is currently on lockdown as the country battles at the frontline of the pandemic.

Speaking from the Pordenone province, about an hour north of Venice, Italy, she said: "We're OK here … staying home is fine with us, and this community is wonderful. I'm lucky to be here, the spirit of the people is amazing! The US and the UK are failing miserably, however."

SELF-ISOLATING

Hanks and wife Rita Wilson are both in good spirits.

The two-time Oscar winner, 63, announced over Instagram Wednesday last week that he had tested positive for the bug while filming in Australia after starting to feel tired and suffering from "body aches".

He and his wife Rita Wilson sought medical advice and subsequently tested positive to coronavirus.

Tom has kept his fans updated on his condition via social media after being discharged from an Australian hospital and moving into a rented house to self-isolate.

He has said he and Wilson are taking a "one-day-at-a-time approach".

Tom, who was working on director Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film, announced his diagnosis, saying: "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.

"Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

He added: "Well now. What to do next? The medical officials have protocols that must be followed.

"We Hanks will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.

"Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

"We'll keep the world posted and updated.

"Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

'WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER'

On Tuesday, he gave fans another update, saying: "Hey folks. Good news: One week after testing positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever, but the blahs.

"Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch. Bad news: My wife has won six straight hands of gin rummy and leads by 201 points."

He concluded the statement that was posted with a picture of a vintage typewriter: "I travelled here with a typewriter, one I used to love. We are all in this together. Flatten the curve."

Tom, a two-time Oscar winner and star of films including Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan and The Post, is the highest-profile Hollywood figure to be diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus, which is sweeping the world.

Moments before Tom posted to Instagram, Donald Trump addressed the US and announced a host of new measures, notably suspending all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, for 30 days starting from Friday.

The entertainment industry is also reeling from the outbreak and a host of major events have been cancelled.

Tom's new movie - in which he plays the King of Rock and Roll's manager, Colonel Tom Parker - was scheduled to open on October 1, 2021.

