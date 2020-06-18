Handy with tools? Help rebuild fire-affected residents homes

For the grassroots tax-deductible registered disaster response charity - Shed of Hope to continue its amazing work- the team needed more financial support and more volunteers.

FIRE-AFFECTED residents on the North Coast are still without homes more than six months after bush fires tore through their communities.

But the Tabulam-based Shed of Hope team are continuing to support them, one shed at a time.

Co-ordinator Daniel Jones said before the pandemic hit they had built 24 sheds for residents in the Northern Rivers and Clarence Valley areas, but they were still receiving calls for help.

He said for the grassroots tax-deductible registered disaster response charity to continue its amazing work, the team needed more financial support and more volunteers.

“Our volunteers are ready to go again, but need more,” he said.

“We have at least 12 sheds left to build in the Richmond Valley, from Rappville right across to Ellangowan and the Busby’s Flat and Myall Creek area.

“We have between 40 and 50 sheds to do in the Clarence Valley.

“If anyone on the Northern Rivers wants to give a day or more a week please get in touch. “We are also looking for a secretary.”

Team helping fire victims seeks help after ‘gutless’ act

He said the most important benefit of his charity work was helping people with their mental health.

“It will be a long road to recovery and sadly, the death toll does not include the many suicides that have happened,” he said.

To help raise money, Mr Jones said the Shed Of Hope fundraiser has kicked off, with $1,385 of the $400,000 target raised.

All donations go towards building free sheds, sourcing caravans, fuel costs, vehicle maintenance costs, daily living needs, building materials and more.

“We need donations of ICB’s, farming implements and roofing iron,” he said.

He thanked the Northern Rivers community for its ongoing support since they began last February.

To volunteer contact Mr Jones on 0406 135 936 or through the group’s Facebook page.

Donate to St George Bank - Acc name The Shed of Hope - Acc number 425092351 BSB 112879 and tag as “water pods” or donate via the Facebook fundraiser at Shed of Hope.