Handshake sparks wild tennis blow-up

TWO female tennis starlets brawled on court at the end of their match over an allegation one squeezed the other's hand too hard.

Alycia Parks, 18, accused Katherine Sebov, 20, of reacting poorly following their Henderson Tennis Open match in Las Vegas.

Sebov celebrated a 6-0 7-6 win with a roaring "come on" as Parks threw her racket to the side of the court in disappointment.

The pair met at the net for what is usually the obligatory post-match niceties but Parks wasn't happy with the handshake and exploded.

The umpire jumped down from his chair and officials rushed to separate the players as Parks tried to get her hands on her rival. "She squeezed my hand," Parks said.

Adding to the calamity, Parks' coach tumbled over the fence as it attempted to get involved before launching a tirade at the umpire and the crowd.

"Come on forfeit her, forfeit her - you see what we go through," he said. "She squeezed her hand, forfeit her."

"The match is over," an official replied.

"See, you see what we go through," the coach continued. "Y'all see what we go through? Y'all saw that. Everybody saw. Forfeit that garbage. Look at that crap ... you wonder why Serena (Williams) do the crap she do."

The handshake that sparked the blow-up.

Parks explained her view of the situation on Twitter. "After the last point I walked to the net, the opponent slapped my hand and squeezed it harder then anyone else with aggression," she wrote.

"I told the ref what happened if you could see that's why he climbed down from his chair before we could even shake

"He wouldn't say anything to her so I walked to her to say don't ever squeeze my hand again. The opponent turns around and gets big and reaches towards me with full force and pushes me twice … if you won the match why are you squeezing my hand in aggression looked at me with anger and pushed my arm back after the handshake instead of letting go lightly."

Fellow US tennis player Sachia Vickery tweeted: "I was there she def squeezed her hand at the net. I hope they don't try to spin this. The ref clearly says he saw it . Won't be shocked if nothing is done about it tho."

The International Tennis Federation has opened an investigation into the matter.

- with The Sun

Parks walks around the net and confronts Sebov.

Parks’ coach (left) falls on his backside after jumping the fence to get involved.