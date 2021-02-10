Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A creative motorist has customised his number plates by hand, even writing they were “not stolen OK” – to clear up police confusion.
A creative motorist has customised his number plates by hand, even writing they were “not stolen OK” – to clear up police confusion.
Crime

Hand-painted number plates were ‘not stolen, OK’

by Dixie Sulda
10th Feb 2021 2:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A disqualified driver busted with altered number plates will face court.

A Mitsubishi sedan was seen travelling along John Rice Avenue without lights, and with customised number plates at Elizabeth Vale around 2am on Wednesday.

Polices stopped the man, and found the plates had been painted over, and handpainted with different characters and a "helpful message" that they were "not stolen OK"

They also featured a percentage mark.

The driver was disqualified and his vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.

The 26-year-old from Rosetown was reported for driving disqualified, driving with defaced number plates and other offences. He will appear in court at a later date.

Originally published as Handpainted number plates were 'not stolen, OK'

car theft crime number plates

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hogan attacks Vanessa Ekin’s opposition to development

        Premium Content Hogan attacks Vanessa Ekin’s opposition to development

        News Page MP listed projects that Lismore needs to continue growth in jobs, housing and business support.

        Councillor asks people to show support for Dunoon Dam

        Premium Content Councillor asks people to show support for Dunoon Dam

        News Rous County Council will discuss a rescission motion next week

        Family thankful justice will be served in manslaughter case

        Premium Content Family thankful justice will be served in manslaughter case

        News Dwayne Johnstone was allegedly fatally shot in Lismore in 2019

        Bombers ‘the bridesmaid’ for too long, says new coach

        Premium Content Bombers ‘the bridesmaid’ for too long, says new coach

        Sport New AFL senior men’s coach reckons current talent along with new recruits will...