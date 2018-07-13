Menu
Fans fume over controversial finale: ‘I’m done’

by Claire Spellberg
13th Jul 2018 4:16 AM

 

AFTER wading through 13 episodes of the most depressing show on television, fans finally know June's fate in The Handmaid's Tale - and they're not happy.

As soon as the Season 2 finale hit screens in the United States - it aired locally on SBS tonight - fans took to Twitter to debrief, and the overall sentiment was decidedly negative.

In case you want to know, SPOILER ALERT, June gives her baby to Emily, who is escaping, and decides to stay in Gilead.

The Handmaid's Tale isn't the world's most uplifting show, so it's not as if fans were expecting a happy ending. Instead, we seem to have a classic "I'm not mad, I'm just disappointed" moment on our hands: many fans are upset about the show's overall creative direction (or at least the direction the Season 2 finale seems to be pointing towards), not the specific content.

The interesting thing about The Handmaid's Tale blowback is that it's not coming entirely from fans - critics are equally upset about the Season 2 finale.

Rolling Stone chief TV critic Alan Sepinwall didn't mince words when he tweeted his non-spoiler review: "You'll get [a full review] later today or tomorrow morning. The non-spoiler version: I am NOT happy."

When a fan followed up asking if he really expected The Handmaid's Tale to make him "happy," Sepinwall kept his cards close to the vest, writing, "This is different." Clearly, Sepinwall's issues with the Season 2 finale hinge upon something much more important than the episode's events.

But amid all this negativity, there are still some fans on Twitter voicing their support for The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 finale.

Nothing divides fanbases more than a jarring finale, right?

Some fans believe that June's decision to stay in Gilead (thereby ensuring the show's continued focus on her character in future seasons) was the ultimate act of sacrifice and the natural conclusion of her pregnancy arc.

No matter how you feel about The Handmaid's Tale Season 2 finale, there's one thing we can all agree on: Season 3 is going to kick off with a bang.

This story originally appeared on Decider and is republished here with permission.

