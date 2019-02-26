Watch handler farewell police dog that saved his life

HE'S saved his handler's life and he has arrested offenders.

This week, Police Dog Ken has been farewelled from his role at with the NSW Police Dog Unit.

His handler, Senior Constable David Kotek, said the black German Shepperd had once likely saved his life when he was attacked by an armed man.

"I've had someone who was affected by drugs... and they've come at me with a machete," Sen Cnst Kotek said.

"Backup was quite far away. Luckily I had Ken."

He said Ken, a general purpose dog used for tracking, searching and criminal apprehension, had also helped to find missing persons.

In late January, Ken arrested a wanted man, injuring him in the process.

That man was taken into custody and is now before the courts on a range of charges.

"That's pretty much his last job," Sen Cnst Kotek said.

"It was an arrest of a serious offender who Richmond Police District were looking to catch up with and apprehend.

"The offender ran and we were able to track him down and make the arrest."

He said other officers helped to secure a perimeter, but PD Ken's role was instrumental in the man's arrest.

With his retirement, PD Ken will make way for one-year-old Malinois Belgian Shepherd Yogi, who was bred by NSW Police.

Richmond Police District's new police dog in training, Yogi the Belgian Shepherd with trainer, senior constable David Kotek. Liana Turner

While he still has some training ahead of him, Yogi is already proving an enthusiastic addition.

"My experience is (that breed) is a little bit more of a handful," he said.

"The battery never really seems to empty on that particular breed.

"But in saying that, their work ethic is really high."

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said police dogs were an "excellent resource" for police.

Sen Cnst Kotek said PD Ken, who is aged almost eight years and had been with Richmond Police District for four years, would remain on the Northern Rivers in his retirement.

See Ken in action on the video below: