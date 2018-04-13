Handgun, bladed weapon, drugs seized at Casino home

Two men have been arrested after a raid at a Casino home.

A HANDGUN and other weapons have been seized by police during a drug raid at a Casino home.

About 9am yesterday, officers from Richmond Police District Target Action Group executed a search warrant at a premises in Walker Street.

Police will allege that they located a quantity of cannabis, an ice cutting agent, a home-made electrical control device, a hand gun, a bladed weapon, restricted prescribed medication and license plates.

A 29-year-old man and 44-year-old man were arrested at the location and taken to Casino Police Station.

The younger man was charged with supply methyl amphetamine, supply cannabis, possess cannabis, possess prohibited weapon, possess pistol and associated firearms offences.

The older man was charged with possess cannabis, possess prescribed restricted substance and goods in custody.

The 29-year-old man was refused bail to appear at Casino Local Court today.

The 44-year-old man was granted conditional bail to appear at Casino Local Court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the possession or supply of illegal drugs is urged to contact police immediately.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/