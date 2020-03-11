Hand sanitiser on the menu at Lismore food festival

WITH public fears growing over the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Lismore City Council is implementing new hygiene measures for this Saturday's Eat the Street festival.

The annual food festival is set for this Saturday from 12pm to 9pm in the CBD, and a council statement said it is committed to "providing a safe, healthy and enjoyable experience for all involved at the event".

The statement includes an overview of measures being implemented by Lismore City Council in response to outbreak of Covid-19, as well as useful information for all event attendees.

The council said it has been working closely with health authorities to take additional precautions which includes the promotion of practising good health and hygiene measures at all times.

Lismore City Council is implementing a range of measures for the preparation, planning and response to this issue and will continue to closely monitor the situation.

These measures will focus on increased hygiene practices including the placement of additional handwash stations at Eat the Street, hand sanitiser available across event precinct and promotion of key public health and hygiene messages.

"It is everyone's responsibility to ensure the event is healthy, safe and enjoyable," the statement said.

"Please assist us by adopting the following important measures."

The statement said patrons should "maintain a good level of hygiene" such as handwashing or covering coughs and sneezes, and for patrons "not to attend the event if you are unwell".

The council is encouraging resident to bring their own hand sanitiser or hand washing products and use them regularly, and to report any cases of fever, coughing or other flu-like symptoms immediately to your doctor.

Attendees should visit the First-Aid tent if you have any health concerns at the event.

According to the Australian Department of Health, there are currently 112 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including three deaths, in Australia. 60 of these cases are located in New South Wales, and 15 in Queensland.

For the latest advice, information and resources, go to www.health.gov.au.

Call the National Coronavirus Health Information Line on 1800 020 080. It operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.