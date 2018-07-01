Hand in your guns in statewide amnesty

STATE-wide amnesty begins today for all unregistered firearms and firearms related material until September 30.

Anyone with an unregistered firearm or firearm-related item in their possession will have the chance to legally dispose, or register it without penalty from today to September 30, 2018.

The amnesty follows the success of last year's national campaign which netted more than 25,000 firearms and firearm-related parts for destruction, sale and registration across NSW.

Firearms and firearm-related items can be surrendered under amnesty arrangements at approved drop-off points, which include licensed firearm dealers, mobile stations, and police stations.

Under no circumstances should loaded firearms be taken into public places - including police stations.

For more information visit www.police.nsw.gov.au/online_services/firearms/amnesty or call the Firearms Registry Hotline on 1800 803 041.

Police are also reminding firearm licence holders of their legal responsibility and encouraging owners to keep firearms at their primary residence, opposed to locations infrequently habited.

Anyone with information about firearms crime should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. People should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.