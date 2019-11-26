Hampered robbery of publican lands man behind bars

A Gold Coast man will spend years behind bars after he tried to rob a Northern Rivers publican.

A Gold Coast man will spend years behind bars after he tried to rob a Northern Rivers publican.

A MAN who travelled interstate to rob a man in Casino will remain behind bars until at least May, 2023.

Mohammed Zreika, 40, was dressed in prison greens when he appeared in the dock of Lismore District Court on Tuesday.

The court heard Zreika, from the Gold Coast, had borrowed his partner’s car and drove to Casino on March 6 last year.

He was in the vicinity of one of the town’s pubs for about half an hour before be parked there at 10.07pm.

He entered and spoke to two men, before asking for the publican by name.

Zreika claimed the publican owed him “30 big ones”.

Zreika was holding an item which the men believed was a firearm, although this item, sheathed in a towel, was later revealed to be a pruning saw.

He threatened to shoot the men and asked where the safe was.

The court heard he robbed them and stole small items, including an iPhone.

In attempting to rob the third victim, the publican who he apparently believed to have $30,000 in his possession, Zreika made further threats and was attacked by one of the first two men.

That man punched Zreika repeatedly and the weapon fell to the ground.

Zreika slipped out of the red hoodie he was wearing and fled the scene.

He was arrested and charged in October last year and has been in custody since then.

He’d pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery armed with an offensive weapon and one count of attempted robbery with an offensive weapon.

Zreika’s DNA matched a sample found on clothing left at the scene.

Judge Warwick Hunt said it was clear Zreika had “an intention of financial gain”.

He found there was a significant level of planning involved in the third offence, given the distance travelled to attempt the robbery of a large sum of money.

But the encounters with his first two victims were more spontaneous, Judge Hunt found.

“I take into account that there were threats of shooting, although those threats couldn’t have been carried out,” Judge Hunt said.

The court heard Zreika had struggled with cocaine, then heroin and was under the influence of methylamphetamine on the night of the robbery,

Judge Hunt said he was “guarded” about Zreika’s prospects of rehabilitation.

“That said, if he applied himself to some intensive drug treatment in custody and when he’s got his liberty, his prospects will significantly improve,” he said.

Zreika’s lawyer, Rod Behan, said his client hadn’t engaged in extensive planning.

He said while he believed the third victim had a large amount of money, he didn’t even know what he looked like and had to seek assistance in finding him.

Zreika received six years’ prison, dating from May 8 this year.

He will not be eligible for parole until May 7, 2023.