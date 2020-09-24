Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A hammerhead shark sighting has closed an Evans Head beach.
A hammerhead shark sighting has closed an Evans Head beach.
News

Hammerhead shark sighting closes Evans Head beach

Rebecca Lollback
by
24th Sep 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN EVANS Head beach has been closed this afternoon after a 2.5m hammerhead shark was spotted by Surf Life Saving.

According to Shark Smart, the hammerhead was spotted just after 4pm.

It comes after a number of shark reports around the region today.

  • 3.16m white shark tagged and released from smart drumline at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina at 3.31pm
  • DPI Fisheries advised a tagged white shark was detected by the Lighthouse Beach, Ballina receiver at 12pm
  • Surf Life Saving NSW reported a 2m bull shark 70m north of the Cudgen river mouth, heading south, around 11.45am.
  • Swimmers were also cleared from Main Beach, Byron Bay, at 11.30am after Surf Life Saving NSW spotted an "unknown" species of shark.

To stay up to date with shark sightings, and for safety information, visit www.sharksmart.nsw.gov.au.

shark sighting
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        40+ PHOTOS: Did we snap your pic at the Lismore Cup?

        Premium Content 40+ PHOTOS: Did we snap your pic at the Lismore Cup?

        News THE sun was shining and it was a great day to be trackside. Check out these fashionable men and women enjoying the Lismore Cup.

        TOTAL FIRE BAN: Fireys issue warning for Friday

        TOTAL FIRE BAN: Fireys issue warning for Friday

        News Ballina, Byron, Tweed, Richmond Valley, Lismore, Kyogle all affected

        • 24th Sep 2020 3:30 PM
        Herne loses huge opportunity as motorsport bodies bicker

        Premium Content Herne loses huge opportunity as motorsport bodies bicker

        News THE Australian Autosport Association has taken aim at Motorsport Australia over...

        Heartbroken family, friends, teammates to farewell Eddie

        Premium Content Heartbroken family, friends, teammates to farewell Eddie

        News A SERVICE to honour a beloved teen who was killed in a crash will be held this...