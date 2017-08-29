Hammer time as spring auction action nails sales

AUCTION ACTION: While private treaty sales make up the bulk of house sales on the Northern Rivers, auctions are becoming increasingly popular in areas of high demand along the coast on the hinterland.

SELLING under the hammer is becoming increasingly popular across the Northern Rivers as a shortage of homes sees keen buyers swoop in and snap up desirable properties.

Once the sole provenance of selling urban dwellings, auctions are now more common in regional areas, particularity in the highly competitive - and pricey - coastal and hinterland markets.

Currently in the regions of Lismore, Ballina, Byron Bay, Casino and Kyogle there are 1843 residential properties listed for sale on Realestate.com.au

Traditionally areas with higher house prices by the coast attract vendors looking to realise return with an auction, while traditional sales, also known as private treaty, are popular in a buyer's market.

While Core Logic reports in capital cities the clearance rate hovers around the 70% level at this time of year, there are no hard statistics for regional areas.

At the moment there appear to be plenty of buyers looking for a residential property to occupy or invest.

Alstonville Century 21 agent Julianne Butler said the high demand for quality residences was bolstering a seller's market through private treaty sales.

Ms Butler said while low interest rates and the first home buyers stamp duty boost mean there's plenty of buyers looking to purchase, fewer houses for sale is creating a competitive environment.

"On Friday I listed a block of land on the market online at 3.06pm and had a full price by 3.30pm, with many more calls throughout the weekend,” she said.

LJ Hooker Lennox Head agent Kent Shay said he had excellent interest leading up to auctions with many selling ahead of going under the hammer.

"There's an increase of the number of properties selling before or at auction,” he said.

"If properties are passed then we are seeing over 80% selling within the next two weeks.”

First National Evans Head agent Brad Dicinoski said it was not unusual for houses to sell before auction date.

"We sell approximately half of our properties at auction,” he said.

"From our perspective we have always uses the auction method as it gives the vendor a true indication of where buyers are at.”

Ray White Lismore agent Chris Harley said the market was very strong, with dwellings being snapped up.

"There has been high demand and low stock levels for the past 18 months and we are seeing buyers extremely active,” he said.

"More often than not we are getting good solid enquiry and offers straight away once a property is listed so you a like it, don't try and negotiate to a level where you miss out because you want to save a few thousand versus enjoying a wonderful home for the rest of your life.”