29°
News

Halting spread of fruit fly in Northern Rivers

28th Mar 2017 5:21 AM
It may only have a life cycle of 28 days, but the fruit fly can cause plenty of damage to crops.
It may only have a life cycle of 28 days, but the fruit fly can cause plenty of damage to crops.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NORTH Coast Local Land Services Agricultural Advisory team have provided advice to landholders who grow fruit and vegetables to help minimise the spread of Queensland fruit fly Bactrocera tryoni.

Julie Dart, Senior Local Land Services Officer said: "Queensland fruit fly is a major pest of fruits and vegetables locally, both for home gardeners and commercial fruit and vegetable growers.

"It is important that steps are taken to minimise the build-up of numbers through good sanitation and Autumn is an excellent time to get rid of waste fruit and vegetables.

"If you are getting rotten patches and small white maggots in your produce, you have a fruit fly problem.”

All landholders with fruit trees and vines and some fruiting vegetables such as tomatoes, chillies and eggplants should be aware that they have a responsibility to manage pests and diseases.

Queensland fruit fly is a native insect that traditionally lived in rainforests, but has adapted to cultivated fruiting crops. Queensland fruit flies have a very short lifecycle of 28 days in the summer, and can attack crops several times a year.

Female flies "sting” ripening fruit to lay their eggs, the eggs then hatch into maggots which feed on the fruit which then drops to the ground as it becomes rotten. The maggots then bury themselves into the soil to pupate and later emerge as adult flies to mate and the cycle continues.

"Unfortunately with our mild subtropical climate, conditions do not get cold enough to kill off enough of the fly population over winter, which leaves crops vulnerable to the pest in early spring.” Ms Dart said.

Queensland fruit flies attack actively growing fruit, so if you don't plan to eat it or share it, the rule is to destroy it and this should be applied year round. Steps can then be taken to protect new crops with protein baiting, cover sprays or exclusion bags.

Don't forget that some flowering ornamental trees such as crab apples, guavas and loquats also have fruit that is attacked by fruit flies. The fruit on these trees needs to be considered in the backyard management process.

For small amounts of unwanted and fallen fruit, seal it up in a black plastic garbage bag and leave in a sunny spot for a couple of days to cook and kill the maggots. Afterwards, fruit can be put into the Green-waste bin (without the bag), to go into compost.

For large quantities of fruit, such as home and commercial orchards, fruit can be dropped on to the ground and then chopped up with a mower. This will help the fruit waste break down quickly and will also return nutrients to the soil.

Consider removing unwanted fruit trees, or strip fruits off each year before they can ripen. Tenants in rental properties should seek permission from their landlord before removing unwanted fruit trees.

"Doing your bit in the backyard helps our local fruit and vegetable growers use less insect sprays on the fruit and vegetables grown in our region, which is a good outcome for everyone.” Ms Dart said.

For a fact sheet on fruit fly control methods in the home garden, contact Julie Dart at North Coast Local Land Services on 6659 9406.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  agriculture fruit fly northern rivers environment

Alcohol and prawns get this man in trouble with the law

Alcohol and prawns get this man in trouble with the law

ONE Ballina man has come the 'raw prawn' and been charged with fraud and traffic related offences.

Debbie doesn't do Northern Rivers but wet days ahead

A forecast of how Cycle Debbie will track once it makes landfall.

We checked in to see how Northern Rivers to be affected in aftermath

Claims of no debate on sand mining before its approval

DARK CLOUDS GATHERING: A resident action group in Lennox Head and Newrybar is calling on Ballina Council to hear their concern over sand mining in the area.

Sand mines stir distrust in locals

Hospital bed shed outrage continues

Used hospital beds are packed into containers by Rotary volunteers at Brisbane's Durack Store and Yard before the items are donated to medical centres in Asia and Africa.

Hospital beds could be donated to charity

Local Partners

Shock after police officer's sudden death

THE Tweed has lost one of its heroes and a young family must now continue without a father and husband.

Child care cost relief for families

Family silhouettes in nature.

10,000 families to benefit child care reform

Rock'n Through The Ages on stage

Rock'n Through The Ages is coming to Ballina on Easter Saturday.

A show designed for Baby Boomers in mind

Chocolate Fantasy promises to heat up Casino

DREAMY: Gold Coast male stripper group Chocolate Fantasy.

The troupe of male strippers are coming to the area

Barbecue, brews and blues for a good cause

The Swamps will be playing at the Byron Bay Brewery for a good cause.

April 2 sees the start of "Go Blue for Autism” campaign.

Kyle Sandilands declares war after dodgy editing

SHOCK jock Kyle Sandilands has issued a grim on-air warning to his radio rivals, declaring he’s been digging up dirt and ‘D-Day’ is coming for them.

HEARTBREAK: M'boro farmer misses out on love on reality show

Susan Rawlings and Sean Hollands in a scene from Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Hearts were broken during Sunday's Married at First Sight episode.

MKR recap: The one where they actually get around to cooking

It’s amazing. They’re actually doing some cooking on this episode.

IT’S been nine weeks and the MKR teams shock us by actually cooking.

Controlling groom flips on wife

Nadia panics about Anthony’s backflip on Married At First Sight.

MAFS’ Anthony has backflipped, and his wife is about to crack.

Married at First Sight's controversial groom laying low

MAFS’ Anthony chooses to stay with wife Nadia at their vow renewal.

Anthony in hiding after backlash over his MAFS appearance

Broadway musical Kinky Boots coming to Queensland

Callum Francis and Toby Francis in a scene from the musical Kinky Boots.

High-heeled musical hit struts into Brisbane from August 2017.

Justice League drops new trailer

The Justice League, from left, Ezra Miller, Henry Cavill, Ray Fisher, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck and Jason Momoa.

Are fans going to be happy with DC's newest installment?

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

UNDER CONTRACT

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

&quot;THE ICONIC HOME TO WICKED WEASEL - IN THE CENTRE OF BYRON BAY&#39;S BUSINESS DISTRICT&quot;

Byron Bay 2481

Commercial * PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN ... $6,750,000

* PRIME EXPOSURE - IN THE SOON TO BE BEST POSITION IN BYRON BAY FOR RETAIL with easy access & no parking issues * A SENSATIONAL PURPOSE BUILT...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

BRILLIANT BYRON BAY RETAIL

Shop 2/8 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail ... Price Guide...

Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail strata shop premises is in a brilliant and profitable position. andbull; Middle Lawson...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Northern Rivers homes are hot property

SCENIC: Byron Bay was one of the suburbs that recorded a median house sale price in excess of $1 million.

Low stock levels and high demand keeps market buoyant.

Plenty of properties to thumb through in tomorrow's paper

Find your dream home in our property guide in tomorrow's Weekend Star.

Grab a cuppa, get the Weekend Star and check out the property pages

Five Northern Rivers homes under $250k

These Northern Rivers properties are under $250,000.

To quell the depressing news of Byron Bay's 'average' $1m homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!