Halsey calls our Iggy a 'F**king moron'

news.com.au | 28th Jun 2017 12:32 PM
Mullumbimby-raised rapper Iggy Azalea.
Mullumbimby-raised rapper Iggy Azalea.

IF YOU'RE hanging out for a Halsey and Iggy Azalea collaboration, don't expect that dream to come true any time soon.

The American singer, who famously collaborated with The Chainsmokers for their huge song Closer, recently sat down with The Guardian and used her interview to blast the Aussie rapper and call her a "f**king moron".

 

Rapper Iggy Azalea at the Billboard Music Awards 2015.
Rapper Iggy Azalea at the Billboard Music Awards 2015.

When Halsey was asked who she'd be interested in collaborating with, the singer instead named people she definitely wouldn't feature on her album.

"There's a lot of people I wouldn't put on my record. Iggy Azalea: absolutely not. She had a complete disregard for black culture. F**king moron," she said.

The 22-year-old singer added that watching Azalea's career struggle had "fascinated" her.

"I watched her career dissolve and it fascinated me," she said.

 

Halsey arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden.
Halsey arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden.

While Halsey's comments, who has had little interaction with Azalea, might seem harsh, this definitely isn't the first time the Aussie rapper has clashed with other performers.

Iggy and fellow rapper Azealia Banks have famously been feuding since 2012 using Twitter to sling insults at each other for five years.

Despite the bitterness between them, Azalea appears to be trying to end their five year feud, taking to Snapchat earlier this week to address a possible reconciliation between them,

"I was thinking a lot about feminism, forgiveness and being a grown-up," the 27-year-old rapper said.

"I kinds wanna meet up with Azealia Banks and speak to her. I just would really like for us to at least be able to come to an understanding. I don't think I'm going to agree with her on every topic, or that she'll agree with me, but I think we should privately have a conversation."

While the Aussie rapper appears to be extending the olive branch, Banks seems a little more hesitant to end their feud.

"I think a true reconciliation can happen once there is some acknowledgment of what hip-hop has been trying to tell her. I still don't think she quite understands the effect her racial privilege and the socio-economic leverage that comes with it has on a marginalised group of women's culture. Race aside, this is also a women's issue," Banks told XXL Magazineon Thursday.

"I hope that there will be a chance for us to have an open discussion about this, as I feel America and the world could really benefit from some candid discourse between two public figures about the world's biggest sickness: racism. I wish for women of the future to be able to refer to this moment in women's culture as an example of what can happen when people take time to understand," she added.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  halsey iggy azalea northern rivers entertainment

