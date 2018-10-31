Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The lollipops recalled because of metal fears. Source: Food Standards Authority.
The lollipops recalled because of metal fears. Source: Food Standards Authority.
Breaking

Lollipop recall sparks trick-or-treat fears

by Laura Aubusson
31st Oct 2018 9:35 AM

THROW these sweets out if they show up in your child's candy haul.

Two lollipops have been recalled over fears they may contain metal, on the day children are set to hit the streets in search of sugar-filled goodies.

Park Avenue Foods has issued a recall on My Little Pony and Avengers Giant Pops (180g) after discovering the foreign matter.

The lollipops recalled because of metal fears. Source: Food Standards Authority.
The lollipops recalled because of metal fears. Source: Food Standards Authority.

The lollipops are available for sale at Priceline stores nationally and have a best before date of July 1, 2020, according to the Food Standards Australia website.

"The recall is due to the presence of foreign matter (metal). Food products containing metal may cause injury if consumed," the recall notice states.

The lollipops originated from China.

Anyone who has purchased the sweets are urged not to eat them and to return them for a full refund.

editors picks halloween lollipop metal contamination fears trick or treat

Top Stories

    The 33 love emails that landed man in jail

    premium_icon The 33 love emails that landed man in jail

    Crime THE Northern Rivers man refused to accept the object of his affection did not hold him in the same regard. So what did he write, and what happened?

    New look for business chamber after resignations

    premium_icon New look for business chamber after resignations

    Business Lismore Chamber of Commerce elects a new interim board

    Beloved priest to retire after 60 years

    premium_icon Beloved priest to retire after 60 years

    Religion & Spirituality Woodlawn College Chaplain reflects on his time at the college

    Visit Lismore's scariest house on Halloween... if you dare!

    premium_icon Visit Lismore's scariest house on Halloween... if you dare!

    News There's a gargoyle with glowing red eyes, and that's just the start

    Local Partners