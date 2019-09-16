Hall gets facelift for 120 year celebrations

NEWRYBAR Hall in undergoing a full renovation, reverting back to the way it looked almost 120 years ago when it was originally opened.

Newrybar Hall Comittee's president Katrina Porteous said the group and the council have worked together to return the building to its former glory.

"Ballina Shire Council paid for the painting job and replacing some old rotten wood, and invested $34,000 for the last couple of weeks, a job that was completed this week," she said.

"The committee will be investing another $30,000 in renovating the hall's bathrooms plus a further $5000 in landscaping," she said.

The building's 120th anniversary will be celebrated on November 9, with a street celebration that will see Old Pacific Hwy closed in the village, with food trucks, live music and more.

Ms Porteous said it was the Hayter family, after whom Hayters Hill was named, who donated the hall to the community 120 years ago.

"One of the descendants of the couple who donated the hall will be here in November to speak to the community and participate in the celebrations," she said.

The hall is a popular building on the Northern Rivers, with weddings and markets, meetings and other events happening regularly.

"The next events is a locally-made markets on October 5, when we will have a blacksmith and knive-making demonstrations outside of the hall," Ms Porteous said.

Newrybar Community Hall was the site of the official switching-on ceremony of electricity on 24th September 1934.

ln January 1940 and again in 1942, the hall was extensively damaged by severe cyclones. After repairs were completed and the roof was replaced, the hall continued to be an important part of the social life of the community.