HALF PRICE: Pool is cool with cheaper entry fees

You can now get half price entry to the Tenterfield War Memorial Baths.

You can now get half price entry to the Tenterfield War Memorial Baths.

LOOKING to cool off during the summer heat?

Tenterfield Shire Council is offering cheaper entry fees to the Tenterfield War Memorial Bath pool for the month of January.

After receiving a NSW drought stimulus for regional school holiday activities, the council, alongside JUST Sports and Fitness, will use the funding to offer a discount of 50 per cent to all patrons purchasing a general admission entry fee at the gate for use of the pool.

All holders of season passes purchased prior to December 2019, will also be eligible for a percentage refund for January 2020.

“JUST Sports and Fitness and the council are pleased to work together to offer reduced fees to the Tenterfield community to enable respite from the intense drought and surrounding bush fires during this extremely hot summer” Mayor Peter Petty said.

“Having a place to cool off will positively contribute to the physical, mental and social health of the community as well as give people something to look forward to through the holiday season.”

The refund is available on request of the user through Council Administration.

The pool was previously closed due to issues with town water ash contamination and the inability to achieve the water quality and clarity desired for swimming.

These issues have now been resolved.