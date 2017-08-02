Half million dollar facelift for Kyogle Hall

ANNOUNCING a revamp of Kyogle Memorial Hall are, from left, Page MP Kevin Hogan, Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mullholland, and Kyogle GM Graham Kennett.

KYOGLE Memorial Hall is about to receive a half million dollar facelift.

Page MP Kevin Hogan announced the $540,000 revitalisation of the hall following a Federal Government grant of almost $270,000.

"Kyogle is the gateway to the Northern Rivers for many domestic and international visitors travelling from the Gold Coast and Brisbane,” he said.

"The well-used and loved Memorial Institute Hall will attract even more tourists, creating jobs and generating income for local businesses.”

Mr Hogan said an economic impact assessment by regional Development Australia found the project would add more than $360,000 to the local economy during the construction phase and then $800,000 over the next decade.

"This is a project that will give the hall a new lease of life.”

"Work includes the reinstatement of the building's original entrance from the main street, alterations to the first floor area to create a space for an art gallery and cultural area, a new lift, new display areas to showcase the historic features of the hall and its uses over time, new lighting and a sound booth in the main auditorium.”

The Federal Government is contributing $267,000 to the upgrade under the first round of the Coalition Government's new Building Better Regions Fund - Infrastructure Projects Stream, which will be matched by Kyogle Council.