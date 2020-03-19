Half a million grant for netball and soccer in Casino

Casino netball courts will have new steel poles and new lighting on the courts so Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow and Chris Gulaptis MP can play in the evening too.

Casino netball courts will have new steel poles and new lighting on the courts so Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow and Chris Gulaptis MP can play in the evening too.

SPORT in the Richmond Valley has been given a half a million dollar boost.

Around 450 Casino RSM Cobras Soccer Club members, including junior, senior and female teams will benefit from a $205,166 investment to resurface the field, buy new goals and replace the coaching box and fencing.

Casino Cobras soccer club received a sports grant for $205,166. Club members pictured with Chris Gulaptis MP, Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald and mayor Robert Mustow.

The 30-year-old flood lighting at the four outdoor courts of the Casino Netball grounds will be replaced with new steel poles and less power-hungry LED lights at a cost of $237,388.

Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis said he was aware the playing surfaces also needed replacing and he was lobbying for funding.

A little over $100,000 will complete the Broadwater outdoor youth space and park upgrade for the communities of Broadwater and Rileys Hill.

The popular outdoor youth space will be enhanced with a rope climber, a seesaw rocker, soft fall surfacing and two removable tennis net posts at the existing courts.

The project previously received $131,785 from the NSW Government to assist with the upgrading of barbecue shelters, a new youth play space featuring a basketball semi-court and skate park, as well as drainage upgrade and toilet renewal.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow said the two projects would result in numerous benefits, not just for our local sporting groups, but all members of the local community.

"Even if it has been interrupted by the coronavirus, sport is a big deal for the Richmond Valley," Mr Gulaptis said.

Funding came from a state government program for regional areas and from pokie taxes being reinvested into regional communities.