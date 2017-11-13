Half a million dollars spent on new fire station

KYOGLE is getting a new fire station as part of the Rural Fire Service's commitment to upgrading regional facilities.

RFS Northern Rivers Superintendent Michael Brett said Kyogle was desperately in need of the revamp as the old station has outgrown its needs.

"It has been on the boil now for about 5

five years, to firstly identify suitable land and location and secure the funding from government which we have done, and get the necessary approvals.”

"The station they've got is basically too small, it's located in the wrong spot.”

"This is more centrally located, you've got SES on the same site so we've got that sort of emergency services precinct.”

"(It) gives us better access for members, newer conditions, three bays, training room, meeting room, kitchen, full toilet and disable toilet facilities, showers and a fairly large storage room.”

The new station is estimated to cost just under half a million dollars to complete.

"This year we were able to secure some funds from the Government through the service and council, Kyogle Council is wearing some of the costs as well.”

Supt Brett said the new station should be completed mid next year.

"We are hoping it will be finished by March- April next year.”

"It will give us a more modern and user-friendly facility in Kyogle.”