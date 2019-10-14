Haley Mary launches solo music project

PLAYING LOCAL: Haley Mary with The Jezabels at Falls Festival 2017 in Byron Bay.

PLAYING LOCAL: Haley Mary with The Jezabels at Falls Festival 2017 in Byron Bay. Contributed

BYRON-raised musician Haley Mary, one of the members of Australian rock band The Jezabels, has launched her first solo song under a new record label.

The Piss, The Perfume is the artist's first song, launched by the artist yesterday on Triple J.

Australian record label I Oh You confirmed the news today via social media.

The artist is preparing to tour with Alex Lahey plus some of her own headlining shows, according to specialised online publication The Music Network.

Lahey is performing at the Byron Brewery on November 16, but it is unconfirmed whether Mary will be supporting that gig.

There is also no indication this move by Haley Mary means the end of The Jezabels.

Born Hayley Frances McGlone, Haley Mary became the vocalist of Ther Jezabels in Sydney in 2007, a band formed with Heather Shannon on piano and keyboard, Nik Kaloper on drums and percussion, and Samuel Lockwood on lead guitar.

Hayley Mary and Heather Shannon both went to Byron Bay High School and had performed together as a folk duo in the Northern Rivers.

Samuel Lockwood also grew up locally and went to Byron Bay High School.

Mary explained her connection to other members of the band to The Northern Star minutes before their Falls Byron Bay 2017 show.

"Heather and I used to play music in Primary school, and then we played in High School, but the first time I encountered her we must have been 9 years old, at the Byron Primary Talent Quest," she said.

"She played an amazing song on piano,and I did a did a shitty dance to Fox on the Run by Sweet. She won but I still put it down to the fact that she run off stage crying," she laughs.

Asked if Shannon would hate her for telling this story, Hayley Mary agreed.

"Yeah, but we are like sisters."