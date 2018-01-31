Hairy testicles, knee caps, possum on pet menu

Natural Pet Pantry in Lismore have some interesting pet foods in stock.

A LISMORE produce store is selling hairy venison testicles, venison knee caps and possum meat.

Natural Pet Pantry in Lismore offers these and more to keep your pet in peak health.

Store owner, Jeanette Davies, said the idea for the shop came from losing a dog through cancer.

"I was feeding her really bad food and I didn't know, so I did some study and a business course with meat before deciding to open the shop," Ms Davies said.

"You get all the nutrients and enzymes and vitamins from meat and bone and you don't need to feed anything else but that.

"It goes back to being carnivore and the natural wolf...we go on the basis of that.

"We are always looking for new products and I've got some very interesting stuff."

Some things on the menu include: crocodile tails, crocodile meat, tripe (generally cows' stomachs), goats hearts, half goat heads, hairy kangaroo tails, duck and chicken feet, goat throat, spleen and tongue meat, hairy venison testicles, venison knee caps, possum and wallaby meat (some items coming soon).

Ms Davies said the meat comes from culls.

"I get the venison and the kangaroo from Queensland and often little bits and bobs are sent in like testicles, which are sold in store for $1 each.

"They are selling well. The new wave of thinking is to feed raw and the demand is growing.

"People want their animals to feed off the ground and raw like the wild wolf.

"There is a lot of overweight dogs and cats. I have food for both."

The foods may seem bizarre but Ms Davies assured it makes a big difference in the health of your pets.

"The difference in the dog is amazing with behaviour, coat shine, health and longevity when they eat raw food."

She said the crocodile comes from Queensland and the possum and wallaby meat come from Tasmania.

"The government does a cull and they leave the animal in the paddock."

"I feel I'm respecting the animal by selling it as pet food because of the cull the animal would otherwise be left in the paddock to rot.

"This is a side business to harvest... I can't stop the cull."

Natural Pet Pantry encourages customers to recycle, seeking shopping bags and to bring back tubs your products come in for sterilisation and re-use.

Visit in store at 89 Magellan St Lismore or call 0490136648 to enquire about products.