Hairpin bend sends 68-year-old motorcyclist flying

A MAN has been taken to hospital after losing control of his motorbike near Dungay in the Tweed Valley.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics were called to the scene of the accident on Tomewin Rd around 3.30pm today after a 68-year-old man was reported to have fallen off his motorbike.

The motorcyclist appears to have lost control of his bike while approaching a hairpin bend on the northbound side of the road near the intersection of Athelstan Terrace, before falling down a hill, the spokesman said.

Paramedics transported the man to Murwillumbah District Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.