Hairdressers pack scissors to help women living in poverty

SELFLESS: From left Melissa Eakin, Brittney Webster, Kaela McRae, and Lazuli and Co owner Peta Tillet will help women in disadvantaged areas overseas by teaching basic hairdressing techniques to help them start their own businesses. Photo: Marc Stapelberg

THERE are only two weeks until the Lazuli and Co team head to Cambodia to help give women in need a new start, and excitement is running high.

The Lismore salon's four hairdressers are headed to the country later this month to volunteer with the Hair Aid program, where hairdressers mentor program participants in a five-day hair cutting course.

The skills gained from this program can be used by these women to start a microbusiness and create an income to support themselves and their families.

Hair Aid volunteers work directly with people living on the street, or slum communities, or with women rescued from the sex trade and prostitution gangs to help give them a new start in life.

Lazuli and Co owner Peta Tillet was the first to register for the Hair Aid program, before being joined by her three employees.

As part of the Hair Aid program, at the end of their training program participants are also given a small kit of hairdressing equipment to help them get started.

Mrs Tillet said since her call-out for second-hand hairdressing equipment, the team has been "overwhelmed" after receiving a large number of donations.

"We've also received donations of cash," she said.

"One man walked in and handed over $100."

Mrs Tillet said with the unexpected funds, they have started purchasing simple medical supplies, such as pain relief, to create medical kits for those in need.

"It's something we never realised we would be able to do," she said.

"We've just had heaps of support from the community."

Hairdresser Melissa Eakin said as well as the Hair Aid program which focuses on giving women skills for a new life, they will also be coming into contact with homeless or in need children.

Ms Eakin said as well as medical kits, they decided to take along toys, backpacks and other supplies for the children as well.

"When we asked, we were told ideal donations are toys which are small enough for them to carry but large enough so they can also use it as a pillow," she said.

"Just all of those practical things we take for granted."

The Molesworth Street salon will be closed for two weeks while the Lazuli and Co team are in Cambodia.