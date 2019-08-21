Hairdresser sick of cleaning ‘excrement’

A salon owner says she's been forced to close her doors after running her business for 15 years because of the California homeless crisis.

Elizabeth Novak lashed out at the state's governor through a video posted to Twitter, saying she regularly found people camped out in tents across her front door and often cleans up human "poop and pee".

Ms Novak says she is constantly dealing with break-ins. Picture: Fox News

She also said she found syringes used for drug use and told Fox News she had been broken into several times.

"When I come into work I'm never sure what I'm going to come into," she said in an interview on the US broadcaster.

"I have to clean up the poop and pee off of my doorstep.

"I've ben broken into, I've had my glass broken, I clean up human excrement off of my doorstep every week (and) cups of urine."

"I do have compassion for these people, but they're sleeping in front of your door, and they're leaving trash, and they're turning over garbage cans.

"I can't do that anymore."

Tents are regularly sprawled across her front door. Picture: Fox News

In the Twitter post to the state's Governor Gavin Newsom, the hairdresser slammed his "liberal ideology" and criticised him for "sitting in his million-dollar home and not having to look at what we have to look at".

"I talk to the police officers, they told me to contact you," she said.

"They want to do something and they can't, you changed the laws.

"So I want to know what you're going to do for us, the ones that are unhappy?

"You want to make us a sanctuary state, you want to make it comfortable for everybody except for the people that work hard and have tried their hardest to get along in life and now we have to change that because of your laws."

The hairdresser blames ‘liberal ideology’. Picture: Twitter

According to Fox News, homelessness is up 19 per cent in Sacramento since 2017 to more than 5500, while there were 130,000 people living on the streets in California as of last year.

Ms Novak told the station she would relocate her business.

"A lot of people asked why go directly to the Governor, why take it to that level, and I think it's an SOS for all small business owners," she said.

"And not just business owners but employees in the downtown area."