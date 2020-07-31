Menu
Jodie Hackett has just bought the Lismore Price Attack salon.
Hairdresser loved working at salon so much, she bought it

31st Jul 2020 9:00 AM
AFTER six months of working at Lismore Price Attack, Jodie Hackett loved it so much that she decided she wanted to buy the business.

She has 27 years of experience as a hairdresser and has lived in Lismore for 35 years.

Ms Hackett previously owned a salon at Alstonville, but sold it and worked part-time to help support three of her children through their HSCs.

Now, with just one child left at school, she thought the time was right to buy her own business again.

"I was working as the manager at Price Attack for six months when I decided I wanted to make the business mine," Ms Hackett said.

"My passion has always been in the hair industry and making women feel amazing and confident.

"I then saw an opportunity to take my passion and my skills to an ownership level as an investment for my family's future.

"I was attracted to the company because of its reputation a large established group of over 30 years industry business experience.

"I liked the dual concept of hair retail and salon services giving the clients a combined solution for their hair needs.

"Support from the company so you do not feel alone in your business and that you always have someone to contact."

Ms Hackett is an award-winning hairdresser and said she enjoyed living and working on the Northern Rivers.

"COVID-19 has provided challenges but we have continued to overcome and work through them," she said.

"No job is without a challenge in hairdressing it is a lack of apprentices coming through skills pipeline that is most concerning.

"Being a hairdresser is such a great skill and now as the owner hopefully a skill I can help pass onto the next generation of locals."

