Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hail the size of golf balls has fallen across the Northern Rivers.
Hail the size of golf balls has fallen across the Northern Rivers.
News

Hailstones the size of golf balls threaten to ruin Halloween

David Kirkpatrick
Jessica Lamb
31st Oct 2020 4:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SHORT, sharp vicious storms, delivering torrential horizontal ran and golf ball sized hail stones have ripped through the Northern Rivers on Saturday.

Black clouds descended from nowhere over Byron Shire and other parts of the Northern Rivers as the predicted dangerous thunderstorms rolled through.

With gusty wind driving rain horizontally into property, it certainly put a dampener on Halloween celebrations.

In Federal, hail stones crashed off tin roofs in an orchestra of sound which also included thunder and lightning.

 

Weather radar from Saturday.
Weather radar from Saturday.

 

Gusts of wind over 50kp/h were recorded in several parts of the Northern Rivers and the rain bucketed down in short bursts.

The heavy weather circled around and returned several times, moving from blanketing rain to bright sunshine in a matter of minutes.

In the Tweed, a large tree fell down on Bilambil Rd in Banora Point bringing with it about 500m of power lines about 4.10pm.

In the Tweed, a large tree fell down on Bilambil Rd in Banora Point bringing with it about 500m of power lines about 4.10pm. Photo: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 514 Banora Point
In the Tweed, a large tree fell down on Bilambil Rd in Banora Point bringing with it about 500m of power lines about 4.10pm. Photo: Fire and Rescue NSW Station 514 Banora Point

The road closed in both directions as fire crews work to render the area safe and reopen the road. 

According to Essential Energy, 1890 customer are without power in an area from Bilambil Heights, Terranorra to Carool and about 505 houses are without power in the Tumbulgum area for an unknown reason since about 3.30pm.

About 2126 homes are without power in the Kingscliff area due to down powerlines since about 4.30.

Energy crews are also investigating why about 130 customers in Fingal Head have been without power since 12pm.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man hospitalised after horse fall on North Coast

        Premium Content Man hospitalised after horse fall on North Coast

        News A rider has been taken to hospital after he was crushed by a fallen horse south west of Casino this morning.

        Mixed response to border reopening to NSW (except Sydney)

        Premium Content Mixed response to border reopening to NSW (except Sydney)

        News WHAT do you think of NSW being allowed to re-enter Queensland?

        Dad’s one wish after footy player’s ‘traumatic’ death

        Premium Content Dad’s one wish after footy player’s ‘traumatic’ death

        News Grant Cook died after collapsing during a rugby league match

        HOME AND HOSED: 20 new firefighters for our region

        Premium Content HOME AND HOSED: 20 new firefighters for our region

        News Find out if your town or suburb is set to get a new firefighter in your station