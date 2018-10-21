Hailey Baldwin’s new name

HAILEY Baldwin is now a Biebs.

The 21-year-old model who hasn't publicly confirmed if her and Justin Bieber have tied the knot, trademarked "Hailey Bieber" for intentions of a clothing line, according to documents obtained byThe Blast.

Hailey Baldwin? That’s Hailey Bieber to you. Picture:

Filed on October 10, she also registered her maiden name as well as the abbreviation, "HRB3," all under her company, Rhodedeodato Corp.

The company's name is a combination of her middle name, Rhode, and her mother's maiden name, Deodato.

The model is wasting no time by making things official. Picture: Instagram

The couple, who got engaged in July, sparked marriage speculation a few months later when they were spotted at a Manhattan courthouse where marriage licenses are issued in September.

Bieber, 24, has also filed paperwork of his own by applying for US citizenship.

Most recently, the two have been browsing potential homes in Los Angeles, including those formerly owned by Demi Lovato and Rihanna.

This article was originally published in theNew York Postand has been reproduced here with permission.