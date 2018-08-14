Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 2019 wedding is on the cads. Picture: Instagram
A 2019 wedding is on the cads. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity

Justin, Hailey set wedding date

by New York Post
14th Aug 2018 5:51 AM

DESPITE a quickie engagement, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin aren't in a rush to race down the aisle.

The Love Yourself singer and the supermodel are planning a 2019 wedding after years of on-again-off-again romance, sources told TMZ.

As for the speed with which Bieber, 24, proposed to the 21-year-old Baldwin spawn, an insider insists, "Justin's been in love with her for a long time, so this didn't just come from out of the blue."

Before popping the question, Bieber reportedly asked Hailey's father, "Biodome" actor Stephen Baldwin, for permission.

He gifted her a massive $400,000 diamond ring last month while vacationing in the Bahamas.

Bieber's jeweller, Jack Solow, said that the Canadian crooner thought he could see Baldwin's face in the pear-shaped rock.

Bieber confirmed the engagement on Instagram a day after the happy news made headlines worldwide.

"I promise to lead our family with honour and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make," he wrote on Instagram. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else."

This article was originally published in the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.

Related Items

hailey baldwin justin bieber wedding

Top Stories

    'Tragic' death at North Coast hospital referred to coroner

    premium_icon 'Tragic' death at North Coast hospital referred to coroner

    Health THE health district boss has sent his "deepest sympathies" to the family of a patient who died after wandering from his hospital room.

    'Rot in hell': When fig tree protest went too far

    premium_icon 'Rot in hell': When fig tree protest went too far

    News Workers' privacy breached by protesters, residents abused

    The industry that is in the grip of a 'harrowing shortfall'

    premium_icon The industry that is in the grip of a 'harrowing shortfall'

    Careers 7000 workers will be needed by the middle of the next decade

    Heartbreaking story behind artist's painting

    premium_icon Heartbreaking story behind artist's painting

    News 21-year-old local woman shared passions, memories before her death

    Local Partners