Hail storm destroys more than $200,000 worth of crops

Red Earth Organics lost more than $200,000 worth of crops in the hail storm on Sunday night. Caine Nichols

ROUS Mill farmers are devastated after losing all their produce in the hail storm on Sunday night.

Co-owner of Red Earth Organics Caine Nichols recalled seeing hail stones the size of "cricket balls" on the night.

"We found ones slightly larger than that and it shattered all the west facing windows in the house and knocked trees down," Mr Nichols said.

Once the storm cleared Mr Nichols and his business partner Aaron Davidson went out and saw the whole four and half acres of mixed market organic vegies completely destroyed.

"We lost 20,000 cabbages we were growing for a sauerkraut company and wholesalers, which were only two to three weeks off the first pick," Mr Nichols said.

"We put everything we had into this expansion to grow these cabbages, we spent $30,000 over the last three to four months to get it happening.

"We lost our garlic crop and all our weekly mixed market vegies that we do for Lismore Produce Markets.

"We looked around and all the orchards with the avocados, figs and bananas were broken so all of this year's crop and all the fruit for next year is gone, we're not going to get any avocados for two years.

"There were probably 100 to 150 avocado trees that are gone and 200 fig trees that are stripped."

Mr Nichols estimates more $200,000 worth of vegies were lost in the vicious storm.

"It was pretty heartbreaking, we were in a bit of shock and it seems a bit surreal walking around everywhere in the half-foot to a foot of hail," he said.

Red Earth Organics was now working through some ideas to help them get back on their feet.

"We need to get back on track or otherwise there could be a chance we lose not only our business but our house and property as well," Mr Nichols said

"We are going to set up a Go Fund Me page and I have contacted the local member for parliament in Ballina and I am going to email them a complete statement of what has happened.

"Unless it is classified as a natural disaster there is going to be no funding available for us."

They are also planning to talk to local vendors at the Lismore Produce Markets to pitch them the idea of creating a charity fundraiser event using local produce in a food and eat night.

Mr Nichols said during the extreme weather event he was thankful the community at Rous all came together to support one another.

"It was nice to see that people can still come together in a crisis and that the community vibe is still alive and active," he said.