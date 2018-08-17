Hackers steal RMS payments from highway contractors

Some contractors and sub-contractors have had their bank details changed to redirect payments.

Some contractors and sub-contractors have had their bank details changed to redirect payments. Adam Hourigan

HACKERS have obtained business details from some contractors on the Pacific Highway upgrade, who then redirected payments for work to their own accounts.

A spokesman said Roads and Maritime Services has been made aware the business email accounts of some contractors and sub-contractors working on the Pacific Highway upgrade have been hacked and bank account details have been changed to redirect payments.

He said Roads and Maritime immediately informed all Pacific Highway main contractors about the fraudulent activity with advice to notify all sub-contractors and suppliers.

Any suspicious or un-solicited emails should be treated with caution and if there is any doubt, the originator should be contacted by phone.

All fraudulent activity should be reported to the NSW Police