Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ONGOING: A light aircraft, believed to be a gyrocopter, has crashed at a Sommariva property.
ONGOING: A light aircraft, believed to be a gyrocopter, has crashed at a Sommariva property. Jay Cronan
Breaking

UPDATE: Man killed in gyrocopter crash on rural property

Jorja McDonnell
by
9th Apr 2019 2:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 6PM:

A GYROCOPTER pilot has died following a crash landing on a property in Sommariva, near Charleville, on Tuesday morning. 

Emergency services were called to the scene near the Warrego Hwy between Morven and Charleville about 11.50am, where paramedics attended to a man with critical injuries.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed emergency services remained on the scene and were still in attendance as of 5.30pm.

More details to come

 

EARLIER:

Police and paramedics were called to an aviation accident on a property at Sommariva - between Morven and Charleville.

The light aircraft, believed to be a gyrocopter, crash-landed at around 11am today, and crews remain on scene as of 4.30pm.

The condition and identity of the pilot have not yet been confirmed.

More Stories

charleville crash emergency murweh pilot warrego hwy
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Is Lismore about to get a new taco shop?

    premium_icon Is Lismore about to get a new taco shop?

    Council News THEIR tacos are already legendary on the Northern Rivers, and now they're planning to open a storefront.

    Why is that huge plane flying over the Northern Rivers?

    premium_icon Why is that huge plane flying over the Northern Rivers?

    News Evans Head Air Weapons Range test new communication instruments

    Man with knife forces hospital evacuation

    premium_icon Man with knife forces hospital evacuation

    Crime Lismore Base Hospital was evacuated on Sunday

    'It's a form of terrorism': animal activists condemned

    premium_icon 'It's a form of terrorism': animal activists condemned

    News Norco chairman said protesters are frightening farmers