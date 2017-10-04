27°
Doctor sexual assault case adjourned again

Glenn Allan Taylor, 61, leaves Lismore Local Court on November 28, 2016.
Glenn Allan Taylor, 61, leaves Lismore Local Court on November 28, 2016.

Wednesday 10.40am: A FINAL date for the arraignment of a former Lismore gynaecologist has been set after weeks of delay.

Glenn Allan Taylor has been charged with a total of 60 charges: 42 counts of aggravated indecent assault under authority and 18 counts of aggravated sexual assault under authority.

The delay was cited at Taylor's previous District Court appearance last month, where the Crown told the court more time was needed to lay further charges against the former Richmond Hill resident in the Local Court before his matters in the district court can proceed.

In a brief mention, lawyer Steve Spinks represented Taylor, who did not attend the proceedings at Lismore District Court, and the Crown agreed to adjourn the arraignment until November.

Judge Laura Wells set the matter to coincide with a super call over on November 9.

A super call over is defined by the NSW District Court as talks between both parties to discuss issues, including plea negotiations where appropriate, that would normally take place in the period before the commencement of the trial can occur at an earlier time.

Taylor has yet to plea against any of the charges.

He remains on conditional bail.

 

Wednesday 8.41am: A FORMER Lismore specialist accused of sexual and indecent assault offences spanning over about two decades is expected to be arraigned in the district court this morning.

Sixty charges have been laid against Glenn Allan Taylor since his arrest last November following a police search of his Uralba St clinic.

The charges against the 61-year-old include: 42 counts of aggravated indecent assault under authority and 18 counts of aggravated sexual assault under authority.

Taylor has yet to enter a plea for any of the charges. It is expected Taylor will make a plea to the charges today.

The ex-Richmond Hill resident is under conditional bail.

It is understood Taylor is residing in Southport near the Gold Coast.

Topics:  glenn allan taylor lismore lismore district court northern rivers courts northern rivers crime

