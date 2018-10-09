Gympie's carpark masturbator exposed

Shawn Wade Green leaves Gympie Magistrates Court after pleading guilty to three charges for masturbating in front of women in Gympie Central Shopping Centre's undercover carpark.

A FATHER of five has admitted to being a serial public masturbator who exposed himself to women multiple times in a Gympie carpark.

Over four months from April to July, 48-year-old Shawn Wade Green performed the sex act in front of three women in Gympie Central Shopping Centre's undercover car park.

He followed a 47-year-old woman at 2pm on April 13.

After staring at her from behind his car door, when she went to return her trolley to the bay near his car, he exposed his erect penis to her and started to masturbate, Gympie Magistrates Court heard.

The police prosecutor said the woman left "feeling sick" and reported it.

On July 9 at 8.45am, Green was spotted by woman moving her car after finishing work.

The prosecutor said she noticed him watching two girls walking through "and saw his shoulder moving back and forth like he was masturbating".

On July 18, Green exposed himself and masturbated in front of a woman with her 15-month-old daughter.

She jumped in her car and drove away, warning another shopper as she left.

The prosecutor said he was identified through CCTV.

Green's solicitor said he had no history and his actions were "out of character" and "attention seeking behaviour".

She said Green was undergoing counselling with a psychologist and his behaviour had been in reaction to problems in his life, including his wife's gambling habit.

He had not had any thoughts about doing it again, she said.

Magistrate Graham Hillan called the crimes horrific. "The sentence should be a deterrent for people like you," he said, accepting Green's guilty plea to all three charges.

"This is a public shopping centre car park.

He gave Green two months' jail, suspended because he had no criminal record.