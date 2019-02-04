Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Constable Gemma Bruce at an RBT.
Constable Gemma Bruce at an RBT. Iain Curry
News

Gympie woman nabbed driving almost 4 x limit at 9.30am

Frances Klein
by
4th Feb 2019 9:38 AM | Updated: 11:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AT LEAST four drink drivers, one almost four times the legal limit, were busted in Gympie over the weekend, following a Random Breath Test operation in the region on Friday evening.

Police said a woman, 40, was caught at 9.30am Saturday morning driving almost four times the legal limit with a reading of 0.192% on Exhibition Rd, Southside.

A 59-year-old man was caught driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.111% on Apollonian Vale at 4pm on Friday, police allege.

On Sunday morning a 46-year-old man was caught driving at 4am on Excelsior Rd, over the limit at 0.067% and a 22-year-old man blew 0.113% while driving on Fairway Drive, Gympie at 8.45am.

Gympie police sergeant Scott Poole said the cases served as a timely reminder for drivers to consider their transport options after drinking the night before.

drink driver editors picks gympie police legal limit random breath test under the influence
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    'Out of control' fire threatens North Coast homes

    'Out of control' fire threatens North Coast homes

    Breaking EXTRA resources are being called to help battle the blaze.

    • 4th Feb 2019 11:25 AM
    Ex-Trinity teacher arrested over child sex charges

    premium_icon Ex-Trinity teacher arrested over child sex charges

    Crime The Lismore school's community is in shock over arrest

    Kyogle's new fire station finally open after 10-year wait

    premium_icon Kyogle's new fire station finally open after 10-year wait

    News $455,000 facility is a "significant upgrade”

    Leap of faith leads to reopening of Lismore business

    premium_icon Leap of faith leads to reopening of Lismore business

    Business Couple realised their dream, only to have it shattered