VALE: Durshin Begeda was a community and military stalwart.
News

Gympie says goodbye to one of our best

29th Apr 2018 12:00 PM
DURSHIN Begeda was the first Indian baby born at the Gympie hospital back in 1935.

He grew up on a farm at Beenham-Valley and walked for miles to go to school.

At the age of 17 he hopped on a boat to India to marry Mindar Harisingh, an arrangement that had been made for him by his family.

In those days the boat took about a month to get to India from Australia, and the pair hadn't met before they married so they saw each other on their wedding day.

It was a relationship that blossomed with five children - Betty, Robyn, Karen, Glen and Sonia.

Known affectionately in the community as "Uncle Durshin", Mr Begeda worked for the Widgee Shire Council for 30 years where he loved to build dams.

He was called up for the Korean War so he joined the army and stayed in the reserves for about 27 years.

He was promoted to the rank of sergeant and was heavily involved with the army reserves.

Mr Begeda completed his National Service time and joined the CMF unit in Gympie.

He was a staunch supporter of all forms of military service for young people.

He was dedicated, supported his community and contributed his time to help in local defence and service activities (Lions and Gympie Music Muster), Anzac Day parades, and annual remembrance ceremonies.

In army circles Mr Begeda was described as a gentleman, was well respected and his soldiers responded to his leadership, instructions and sound advice in civilian life.

Senior NCOs with whom he served quote him as being "an excellent person to have as company, likeable, a kind-hearted gentleman, good to get along with, knowledgeable on many topics and a good navigator with map reading".

On a promotion NCO exercise in Cordalba State Forest, he was leading a section of young men teaching navigation skills using maps and after walking some distance asked the men, "How many paces have we come?".

All looked blankly at each other asking, "are we supposed to count paces?"

His response was that it would be a good idea.

Two men were then designated pace counters, but everyone thought it would be a good idea if they all counted paces as they did not want to "trouble the old fella".

The section arrived at the checkpoint safely and on time.

Mr Begeda held the position of president of the RSL club, and also the president of the Lions club and remained a member until he died.

He made headlines in 1992 when he became Gympie's first heart transplant recipient after being told by doctors at the time he only had a couple of years left to live.

Along with his club commitments, Mr Begeda became a Justice of the Peace in 1973, a position he held with such honour that he was presented an award for 40 years service in 2013.

He was proud of being involved in the Gympie community.

