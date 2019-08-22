Menu
A Gympie man caught carrying a rusted machete in public could not stop swearing in court. FILE PHOTO
Gympie machete man can't stop saying 'f*****' in court

JOSH PRESTON
22nd Aug 2019 12:30 AM | Updated: 5:55 AM
A GYMPIE man caught carrying a rusted machete in a public place has drawn the ire of the court for repeatedly swearing in his attempts to explain himself.

Morgan Wade Smith, 34, claimed he did not know he had done the wrong thing on August 1 when he was caught with the knife in a car on Eagle St.

Smith was in the car when police pulled it over and breath tested the driver, noticing the machete in the back seat, the court heard.

He told police he had just picked it up from a mate's place and was returning it to his own, saying he "used to cut stuff" and that it was an antique.

It was unclear whether or not Smith had been driving the vehicle.

The court heard Smith told police he "didn't think" of putting the knife in the boot of the car instead of the back seat.

Mr Callaghan asked Smith what he wanted to say in response to hearing the prosecution's facts of the incident, to which he said his words had been "manipulated".

The magistrate intervened when Smith's response became increasingly profane.

"Stop saying f***** would you? Treat this court with some dignity at least please. Behave yourself," Mr Callaghan said.

Smith was fined $250 with a conviction recorded, and was ordered to forfeit the machete.

