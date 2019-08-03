Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A driver who gave false documents from his National Driver Work Diary to a police officer has copped a hefty fine in court.
A driver who gave false documents from his National Driver Work Diary to a police officer has copped a hefty fine in court. TAHLIA STEHBENS
Business

Gympie driver cops whopping fine for logbook fibs

JOSH PRESTON
by
3rd Aug 2019 12:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DRIVER who gave false documents from his National Driver Work Diary to a police officer has copped a hefty fine in court.

Shaun Spencer Burns handed over the diary to a senior constable on the Bruce Highway at Federal on June 5, which contained misleading information to hide excessive work times.

The court heard one of those claims was that Burns had made a trip from Gatton to Toowoomba in 12 minutes, about a third of the estimated journey time.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan called it a "serious offence" and fined Burns $2000, but no conviction was recorded.

gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court gympie news gympie region
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Rado follows Jack Nicholson, Kirk Douglas

    premium_icon Rado follows Jack Nicholson, Kirk Douglas

    Whats On IN Ballina Player's production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

    Young Country teen trio gets international management

    premium_icon Young Country teen trio gets international management

    Music The Buckleys have signed with a US agent

    Eat the Street, Oakes Oval win tourism awards

    premium_icon Eat the Street, Oakes Oval win tourism awards

    Council News Lismore's signature foodie event proves its worth

    Why I've still got a soft spot for Nimbin

    premium_icon Why I've still got a soft spot for Nimbin

    Opinion "There's people who still think grass is what they feed the cows”