Gymnastics is hard enough, let alone doing it on horseback

EQUINE EXCELLENCE: Lismore teenager Rachael Barlow (white) and her competition partner Jerri Dixon are off to the World Equestrian Games in the United States next month. Contributed

LISMORE teenager Rachael Barlow is preparing to represent Australia at the World Equestrian Games in the United States next month.

The dedicated 16-year-old Trinity Catholic College student competes in the vaulting pas de dux, part of a competition which is basically gymnastics on horseback.

She will again combine with Jerri Dixon, with the pair having competed in Europe together earlier this year.

As a pair, they perform a two-minute choreographed routine to music on top of a cantering horse.

The World Equestiran Games is the pinnacle of the sport.

Dixon lives on the Gold Coast and they have to travel to train and compete in events around the country.

"It can be nerve-racking to build up a routine and try to transfer that on to a horse,” Barlow said.

"Most people think riding a horse is hard enough but this is another element of adrenaline.

"It takes a lot of training and we've had a lot of falls but no major injuries, luckily.

"We've both worked really hard and it's a thrill to be part of the Australian team with other equestrian riders.

"It takes a special horse to carry two vaulters at one time and there is not one of this calibre we can train on locally, so for the past two years we have been travelling 10 hours each way to Scone to train monthly.”

Earlier this year they embarked on a self-funded trip to Europe. They trained for a month in Germany and competed in events in Holland and Belgium.

They finished fourth in Holland and third in Belgium to qualify for the world games.

"It's a lot bigger sport in Europe and you compete in front of a big crowd,” Barlow said.

"Our horse was injured before the event so we really had to work hard to pull it off on the new horse.

"Part of it is building a connection and bond with the horse and thankfully he got us to the world games.”

Barlow thanked Robyn Boyle from Scone Vaulting Team, Mike and Kim from Kingfisher Vaulting Club and Darani Cumings from Ella Springs Vaulting Club.

Rachael Barlow has set up a fundraising page for any donations at https://asf.org.au/athletes/jerri-dixon-and- rachael-barlow-waytoweg/.