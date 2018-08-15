Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Beenleigh CrossFit will hold a weight competition to fundraise for Beyondblue.
Beenleigh CrossFit will hold a weight competition to fundraise for Beyondblue.
Life

Taking weight off mental illness

by Danielle Buckley
15th Aug 2018 8:18 AM

A GYM in Beenleigh is hoping to take a load off people with mental illness by putting a load onto the bars of weightlifters.

CrossFit Fenrir is aiming to raise $25,000 for charity Beyondblue through a weightlifting competition at its gym on September 15.

Event organiser Cassi Bukovac, 26, said mental illness was an issue felt by many in the gym community - but rarely talked about.

 

Cassi Bukovac encouraged everyone to pick up some weight for the fundraiser.
Cassi Bukovac encouraged everyone to pick up some weight for the fundraiser.

 

"A lot of our members here have struggled with mental illness or know someone who has," she said.

"It has personally affected my life in a huge way. In our gym we're like a family so a lot of members talk openly about their struggles - but outside there is still a massive stigma behind it."

Ms Bukovac said she would encourage everyone regardless of age or fitness level to make a difference to the lives people battling depression, anxiety and mental illness.

The event will be run the same week as the national R U OK? Day and the money raised will help contribute to Beyondblue's services, programs, information resources and campaigns to tackle anxiety, depression and suicide.

If you can't take part on the day, donate online here.

beyond blue exercise gym mental illness weight lifing

Top Stories

    15,000 books to be given away as schools go digital

    premium_icon 15,000 books to be given away as schools go digital

    Books IT'S the sort of thing that will delight or devastate book-lovers: 15,000 books need a new home as they won't fit into the new school's modernised library.

    Aldi store to close its doors for major renovations

    premium_icon Aldi store to close its doors for major renovations

    News Make sure you get your Aldi fix before next week

    $6.5m development planned for East Lismore

    premium_icon $6.5m development planned for East Lismore

    Council News The development has 25 lots and will house 61 people

    How a few phone calls led to 40 hay bales being donated

    premium_icon How a few phone calls led to 40 hay bales being donated

    News Local farmers, business owners join forces to help those in need

    Local Partners