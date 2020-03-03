Menu
Lee Undy is facing charges of trafficking and supplying cocaine.
Crime

Gym owner expected to enter a plea to alleged trafficking

by Grace Mason
3rd Mar 2020 10:34 AM
A FORMER Bandido and Port Douglas gym owner is expected to enter a plea to alleged drug trafficking in April.

Lee Undy, 47, is accused of one count of trafficking and four counts of supplying cocaine during January in 2018.

His case was committed to the Cairns Supreme Court last year and had its first mention yesterday.

Mr Undy's solicitor, Bebe Mellick, requested an adjournment while they awaited the details of the charges from the Department of Public Prosecution.

Justice Jim Henry adjourned the matter for an arraignment on April 2, where it is likely Mr Undy will declare whether he would be pleading guilty or taking the matter to trial.

Two luxury units linked to Mr Undy are being seized by the Public Trustee amid allegations they are proceeds of crime. He has also been ordered to give a sworn statement to the Crime and Corruption Commission declaring anything he has owned which is worth more than $5000 and any property he had more than a $5000 interest in.

Documents filed in the Brisbane Supreme Court earlier this year following an application by the DPP showed they were seek a restraining order under the Criminal Proceeds Confiscation Act.

