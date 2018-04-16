Menu
Gwyneth Paltrow is rumoured to be married to Brad Falchuk after hundreds attended an ‘engagement party’ which may have been a secret wedding. Picture: Getty Images
Hundreds attend Gwyneth’s ‘secret wedding’

by New York Post
16th Apr 2018 5:10 AM

PRACTICALLY all of Hollywood turned up to Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's black-tie engagement party on the weekend - which was rumoured to be a secret wedding.

Paltrow, 45, was beaming when she arrived at the Los Angeles Theater in a floor-length maroon dress, fresh from a VIP bachelorette party in Mexico, that Page Sixexclusively reported on.

Gwyneth Paltrow arrives to her rumoured wedding to Brad Falchuk at The Los Angeles Theater on the weekend. Picture: SUPREME/MEGA
Her producer beau, Falchuk, 47, arrived separately in a white tux.

The star-studded 400-person bash was organised by Falchuk's business partner, Ryan Murphy, who has worked with him on hit series like Glee and American Horror Story.

The black-tie dress code had some insiders buzzing that the event was actually going to be the couple's nuptials, Page Six reported exclusively.

A sign outside the Los Angeles Theater in Los Angeles where Gwyneth and Brad reportedly tied the knot read “BF Loves GP”. Picture MEGA
Though it's also been rumoured they'll tie the knot in the Hamptons later this year.

Paltrow's mom, Blythe Danner, was spotted leaving the shindig carrying a grey Monique Lhuillier dress bag, the Daily Mail reported. The A-list designer is known for her bridal looks and her dresses are celebrity favourites.

Paltrow's rep did not immediately return a request for comment.

The venue's marquee boasted sweet messages: "GP Loves BF" and "BF Loves GP."

Gwyneth announced her engagement to boyfriend Brad in January. Picture: Supplied
Stars in attendance included Cameron Diaz, who planned Paltrow's bachelorette party, and other Hollywood A-listers, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Aniston, Julia Roberts, Liv Tyler and Demi Moore.

Noticeably absent was Paltrow's ex-husband Coldplay rocker Chris Martin, who she's famously remained on "familial" terms with and with whom she has two children.

Since Paltrow and husband No. 1 eloped she's said she's treating this wedding as her first and pulling out traditional stops.

"I've never had a wedding before so even though I'm 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old," she told People after announcing her engagement in her own Goop magazine's Sex & Love issue.

"It's kind of fun to talk about with my girlfriends. They send me pictures of dresses - they're as excited about it as I am," she added.

Paltrow and Falchuk met when the actress guest-starred on Glee in 2010 and the pair have been dating since 2014, after her split.

 

This article originally appeared on the New York Post and has been republished with permission.

